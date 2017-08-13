BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017: 5,000m gold for Kenya's Hellen Obiri as Laura Muir finishes sixth
5,000m gold for Kenya's Obiri as Muir finishes sixth
Kenya's Hellen Obiri claims gold in the Women's 5,000m final as Britain's Laura Muir finishes sixth in her first major 5,000m final with Eilish McColgan 10th.
