BBC Sport - World Athletics 2017: 'Distraught' Tom Bosworth disqualified from walk
'Distraught' Bosworth disqualified from walk
- From the section Athletics
Great Britain's Tom Bosworth is disqualified from the 20km walk at the World Athletics Championships, after receiving three red cards.
World Athletics Championships 2017
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired