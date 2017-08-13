BBC Sport - Usain Bolt says final goodbye to athletics at World Championships in London

Bolt says final goodbye to athletics

Usain Bolt says his final farewell to athletics - and performs his signature celebration - on the final night of the World Athletics Championships in London.

WATCH MORE: GB win gold as Bolt pulls up in 4x100m relay

Top videos

Video

Bolt says final goodbye to athletics

Video

GB women claim silver in 4x400m final

Video

Oosthuizen sinks sensational chip for eagle

  • From the section Golf
Video

Lukaku & Matic improve Man Utd - Mourinho

Video

Semenya wins 800m gold as Sharp comes eighth

Video

Behind-the-scenes with GB's medal-winning relay team

Video

Thomas' ball clings on for dear life before dropping

  • From the section Golf
Video

Bronze for GB men as Trinidad shock USA in 4x400m

Video

'Magnificent' Finch hits 114 in Surrey win

Video

'Distraught' Bosworth disqualified from walk

Video

5,000m gold for Kenya's Obiri as Muir finishes sixth

Video

Pochettino pleased with 'massive' three points

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

People on an athletics track

Team Personal Best: Springfield Running Group
Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired