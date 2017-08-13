World Championships 2017: Tom Bosworth disqualified in 20km walk

Tom Bosworth came 24th in the World Athletic Championships in Beijing two years ago

Britain's Tom Bosworth was disqualified in the men's 20km walk at the World Championships in London.

Bosworth, 27, was shown three red cards for technique infractions before the halfway point in the race, while leading the pack.

He set a one-mile walk world record at the Anniversary Games at the London Stadium in June.

He finished sixth at the 2016 Rio Olympics but was hoping to grab a medal in the World Championships.

Great Britain have won four medals in London so far - two golds and two silvers - after the men's 4x100m relay team took gold in Usain Bolt's final race on Saturday.