World Championships: Robert Heffernan announces retirement after eighth place

Heffernan was belatedly given a bronze medal from London 2012 last year

Ireland's 2013 gold medallist Robert Heffernan has announced his retirement after finishing eighth in the 50km walk at the World Championships in London.

Heffernan's time of three hours, 44 minutes and 41 seconds left him 11 minutes and 29 seconds behind dominant winner, France's Yohann Diniz.

"I think I ran out of road. I wanted to go out on a positive," said the 39-year-old Corkman.

Heffernan was last year presented with an Olympic bronze from London 2012.

That followed the disqualification of Russian Sergey Kirdyapkin who crossed the line first in the 50km event in 2012 before being handed a doping ban four years later.

Heffernan also has a European Championship 20km bronze from 2010 which he received in 2014 after the retrospective disqualification of another Russian competitor.

World record holder Diniz was over eight minutes clear of Japan's silver medallist Hirooki Arai in Sunday's race.

Arai's team-mate Kai Kobayashi was a further two seconds back in third.

Heffernan moved up from 14th place at 40km to close his career with another top-10 performance in a major championship.

The 2013 world champion finished sixth at last year's Rio Olympics.