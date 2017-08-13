Mo Farah accuses sections of media of trying to 'destroy' his legacy

Media playback is not supported on this device 'You never write the fact' - Salazar criticism frustrates Farah

Mo Farah has accused sections of the media of trying to "destroy" his legacy over his relationship with his coach Alberto Salazar.

The Briton has worked with the American since 2011, winning four Olympic gold medals and six world titles.

Salazar is under investigation by the US Anti-Doping Agency. Both he and Farah deny they have ever broken anti-doping rules.

"So many times, you guys have been unfair to me," said Farah.

"The fact is I've achieved what I have from hard work. Putting my balls on the line, year after year and delivering for my country.

"Sometimes I find it bizarre how certain people write certain things to suit how they want to sell the story."

The 34-year-old took silver in the 5,000m at the World Championships in London on Saturday to add to the 10,000m gold he had already won at the London event.

Mo Farah celebrates with Alberto Salazar at the London 2012 Olympics

He is set to focus on marathons after his final track appearance at the 5,000m Diamond League final in Zurich on 24 August.

Farah, who is part of Salazar's Nike Oregon Project training operation in the United States, finishes his track career with a record of 10 golds and two silvers in major global championships.

Last month, he said he had "never failed a blood test" after hackers Fancy Bears revealed some of his samples had initially needed further testing, before later being declared normal.

Salazar, who is also a consultant to UK Athletics, issued a 12,000-word open letter in 2015 denying accusations he had violated anti-doping rules.

Farah added: "It's like a broken record, repeating myself, if I've crossed the line, if Alberto's crossed the line... why bring it up year after year, making it into headlines?

"I've achieved what I have achieved - you're trying to destroy it."