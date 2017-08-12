BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017: How Usain Bolt's career ended in heartbreak
Analysis: How Bolt's career ended in heartbreak
- From the section Athletics
BBC pundits analyse how Usain Bolt's career ended in heartbreak after the Jamaican pulled up injured in his final race in the men's 4x100m relay final at the World Athletics Championships.
