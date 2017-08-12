World Championships 2017: Mo Farah misses out on fifth consecutive distance double

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Edris shocks Farah in 5,000m

Mo Farah missed out on a fifth major championships distance double in a row as he finished second in the 5,000m at the World Athletics Championships.

The 34-year-old, who won 10,000m gold eight days ago, was swamped by his rivals in the final lap and Ethiopia's Muktar Edris broke clear to win gold.

Britain's Farah kicked again to take silver at the London Stadium in his final major track championships.

"It's been a long journey but it's been incredible," he told BBC Sport.

"It didn't quite hit home until after I crossed the line and had a couple of moments to myself when I realised - this is it.

"I gave it all - I didn't have a single bit left at the end."

Four-time Olympic champion Farah will finish his track career with a record of 10 golds and two silvers in major championships.

He is set to focus on marathons after his final track appearance at the 5,000m Diamond League final in Zurich on 24 August.

Great Britain have now won two medals at London 2017, with Farah taking both, as the hosts look set to fall short of UK Sport's target of six to eight.

Jamaica's Usain Bolt will race for the final time in his career in the men's 4x100m relay final from 21:50 BST, with the British team hopeful of winning a medal.