BBC Sport - Usain Bolt's Jamaica team ease through to 4x100m final
- From the section Athletics
Usain Bolt leads home Jamaica safely through to the men's 4x100m final after winning their heat at the World Athletics Championships in London.
World Athletics Championships 2017
