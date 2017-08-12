BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017: GB relay teams safely through to 4x100m finals
GB relay teams safely through to 4x100m finals
Great Britain's women qualify for the 4x100m World Championships final with a season's best time after finishing second in their heat behind the USA, while the men's 4x100m also reach their final.
