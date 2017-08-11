BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017: Beatrice Chepkoech misses water jump in 3,000m steeplechase final
Wrong way! Steeplechaser forgets water jump in final
- From the section Athletics
Watch Kenya's Beatrice Chepkoech go the wrong way, missing the water jump in the 3,000m steeplechase final at the World Championships in London.
Available to UK users only.
World Athletics Championships 2017
