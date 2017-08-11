World Athletics Championships 2017: Fifty affected by illness, four with norovirus

The IAAF say they are under instruction to quarantine athletes who could carry the norovirus illness

Fifty people have been affected by illness at the World Championships, with four confirmed cases of norovirus, Public Health England have announced.

The virus has affected athletes and officials at the Championships.

Health representative Dr Deborah Turbitt said: "PHE has been working to provide infection control advice to limit the spread of illness."

Botswana's Isaac Makwala was denied entry in the 400m final on Tuesday under suspicion of having norovirus.