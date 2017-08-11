World Championships 2017: Dafne Schippers defends 200m title, Dina Asher-Smith fourth

Media playback is not supported on this device Dafne Schippers wins 200m gold with GB's Dina Asher-Smith fourth

Dafne Schippers retained the women's 200m title as Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith finished fourth at the World Championships in London.

The 25-year-old Dutch athlete, who took bronze in the 100m, clocked 22.05 seconds.

Ivorian Marie-Josee Ta Lou took silver and Bahamas' Shaunae Miller-Uibo bronze as Asher-Smith, 21, ran 22.22.

"I'm frustrated, but quite happy to have run like that having broken my foot this year," said Asher-Smith.

Asher-Smith, whose time was a season's best, is the fifth Briton to finish fourth at the championships, with Mo Farah's triumph in the 10,000m the host nation's only gold.

"I was so happy to be here and just told myself to go out fast," Asher-Smith told BBC Sport.

"The crowd were getting louder and louder so I knew I was doing well, and I kept going for it."

Analysis - 'Asher-Smith is incredible'

Two-time world 110m hurdles champion Colin Jackson

Dina Asher-Smith is something incredible. The amount she has had to battle, both mentally and physically, is unbelievable.

22.22 seconds! I cannot describe to everybody how impressive that was.

She will be disappointed, but how much work she has missed over the summer with the broken foot...

She loves this event. It was an unbelievable performance through the rounds.

