BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017: Great Britain's Robbie Grabarz clears 2.31m to make final

Grabarz equals season's best to make final

Watch as Great Britain's Robbie Grabarz clears 2.31 metres on his third attempt to equal his season's best in the high jump qualifying round and automatically qualify for Sunday's final.

Follow today's live World Athletics Championships 2017 coverage here

Available to UK users only.

World Athletics Championships 2017

Video

Grabarz equals season's best to make final

Video

Watch: Van Niekerk breaks down in BBC interview

Video

Shock as Guliyev beats Van Niekerk & Makwala in 200m

Video

Asher-Smith qualifies for 200m final

Video

Johnson-Thompson & Lake ease into high jump final

Video

Taylor takes thrilling triple jump gold

Video

Carter leads home American 1-2 in 400m hurdles final

Video

Down but not out - Muir reaches 5,000m final

Video

McColgan runs personal best to reach 5,000m final

Video

Miller-Uibo bounces back to make 200m final

Video

How did she lose this? Miller Uibo misses out on medal

Video

Mo, moustaches & hedgehog shenanigans - in day six funnies

Video

Makwala wins one-man race and celebrates with press-ups

Video

His face says it all - Warholm ends 30-year wait for Norway

Video

Fining Russia for doping scandal is 'not enough'

Video

I'm running with a broken heart - Makwala

Video

Farah through to 5,000m final

Video

Makwala makes it through to 200m final

Video

Van Niekerk squeezes through to 200m final

Audio

Bad days don’t exist - Ohuruogu

Video

China's Gong Lijiao wins women's shot put

Video

Dominant Van Niekerk wins 400m gold

Video

GB's Langford misses out as Bosse takes 800m gold

Video

Langford made move a little too late - Radcliffe

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired