BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017: Great Britain's Robbie Grabarz clears 2.31m to make final
Grabarz equals season's best to make final
- From the section Athletics
Watch as Great Britain's Robbie Grabarz clears 2.31 metres on his third attempt to equal his season's best in the high jump qualifying round and automatically qualify for Sunday's final.
Follow today's live World Athletics Championships 2017 coverage here
Available to UK users only.
World Athletics Championships 2017
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired