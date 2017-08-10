BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017: Christian Taylor takes thrilling triple jump gold
Taylor takes thrilling triple jump gold
- From the section Athletics
America's Christian Taylor takes gold in the men's triple jump beating compatriot Will Claye with a jump of 17.68m at the World Athletics Championships in London.
World Athletics Championships 2017
