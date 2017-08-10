BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017: Miller-Uibo eases into 200m final

Miller-Uibo bounces back to make 200m final

Shaunae Miller-Uibo bounces back from her 400m disappointment to qualify for the 200m final, while Great Britain's Bianca Williams misses out after finishing sixth.

WATCH MORE:How did Miller-Uibo lose the 400m final?

Available to UK users only.

World Athletics Championships 2017

Video

Miller-Uibo bounces back to make 200m final

Video

Shock as Guliyev beats Van Niekerk & Makwala in 200m

Video

Asher-Smith qualifies for 200m final

Video

KJT and Lake ease into high jump final

Video

Taylor takes thrilling triple jump gold

Video

Carter leads home American 1-2 in 400m hurdles final

Video

Down but not out - Muir reaches 5,000m final

Video

McColgan runs personal best to reach 5,000m final

Video

How did she lose this? Miller Uibo misses out on medal

Video

Mo, moustaches & hedgehog shenanigans - in day six funnies

Video

Makwala wins one-man race and celebrates with press-ups

Video

His face says it all - Warholm ends 30-year wait for Norway

Video

Fining Russia for doping scandal is 'not enough'

Video

I'm running with a broken heart - Makwala

Video

Farah through to 5,000m final

Video

Makwala makes it through to 200m final

Video

Van Niekerk squeezes through to 200m final

Audio

Bad days don’t exist - Ohuruogu

Video

China's Gong Lijiao wins women's shot put

Video

Dominant Van Niekerk wins 400m gold

Video

GB's Langford misses out as Bosse takes 800m gold

Video

Langford made move a little too late - Radcliffe

Video

Asher-Smith cruises into 200m semi-final

Video

Pole fault - Belgium's Art suffers painful exit

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired