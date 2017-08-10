World Championships: Guliyev wins 200m with Van Niekerk second & Makwala sixth

From the section

World Athletics Championships on the BBC Venue: London Stadium Dates: 4-13 August

Ramil Guliyev stunned the field to win 200m gold at the World Championships as 400m champion Wayde van Niekerk was denied a double at London 2017.

Isaac Makwala of Botswana, who missed the 400m final because he was not deemed fit, finished in sixth.

Trinidad and Tobago's Jereem Richards claimed bronze and Briton Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake came home in fourth.

Guliyev's win, in a time of 20.09 seconds, was Turkey's first gold medal at a World Championships.

