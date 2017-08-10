BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017: Wayde van Niekerk breaks down over 'lack of respect'
Watch: Van Niekerk breaks down in BBC interview
Watch Olympic and world 400m champion Wayde van Niekerk break down during his interview with BBC Sport's Phil Jones over what he believes is a lack of respect for his achievements.
World Athletics Championships 2017
