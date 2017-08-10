BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017:Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Morgan Lake ease into high jump final
KJT and Lake ease into high jump final
Watch Great Britain's Katrina Johnson-Thompson and Morgan Lake reach the World Athletics Championships high jump final with qualifying jumps of 1.92m
World Athletics Championships 2017
