BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017: GB's Laura Muir qualifies for 5000m final

Down but not out - Muir reaches 5,000m final

Great Britain's Laura Muir collapses to the ground after finishing seventh in her World Athletics Championships 5,000m heat, but qualifies for Sunday's final as a fastest loser.

Available to UK users only.

World Athletics Championships 2017

Video

Down but not out - Muir reaches 5,000m final

Video

How did she lose this? Miller Uibo misses out on medal

Video

Mo, moustaches & hedgehog shenanigans - in day six funnies

Video

Makwala wins one-man race and celebrates with press-ups

Video

His face says it all - Warholm ends 30-year wait for Norway

Video

Fining Russia for doping scandal is 'not enough'

Video

I'm running with a broken heart - Makwala

Video

Farah through to 5,000m final

Video

Makwala makes it through to 200m final

Video

Van Niekerk squeezes through to 200m final

Audio

Bad days don’t exist - Ohuruogu

Video

China's Gong Lijiao wins women's shot put

Video

Dominant Van Niekerk wins 400m gold

Video

GB's Langford misses out as Bosse takes 800m gold

Video

Langford made move a little too late - Radcliffe

Video

Asher-Smith cruises into 200m semi-final

Video

Pole fault - Belgium's Art suffers painful exit

Video

Doyle third but through to final

Video

Showboating Kipruto hangs on for steeplechase gold

Video

Spotakova wins second world gold - 10 years on

Video

GB's Muir misses out on medal in dramatic finish

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired