BBC Sport - Great Britain's relay team receive their Beijing bronze medals

GB 4x400 relay team receive their Beijing bronze medals

Great Britain's 4x400m relay squad receive their Beijing 2008 Olympic bronze medals. The quartet of Michael Bingham, Martyn Rooney, Andrew Steele and Robert Tobin were upgraded to third after retested urine samples found Russia's Denis Alekseyev had used a banned substance.

