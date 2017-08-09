BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017: Shaunae Miller Uibo suffers incredible defeat in 400m final
How did she lose this? Miller Uibo misses out on medal
- From the section Athletics
Watch an incredible finish to the World Championship women's 400m final as Shaunae Miller-Uibo appears to have gold sown up only to miss out on a medal, with Phyllis Francis winning.
World Athletics Championships 2017
