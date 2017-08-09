BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017: Norway's Karsten Warholm wins gold in the 400m hurdles
His face says it all - Warholm ends 30-year wait for Norway
Athletics
Karsten Warholm wins Norway's first World Athletics Championships track gold in 30 years with a perfectly-paced race to come home in 48.35 seconds in the 400m hurdles.
World Athletics Championships 2017
