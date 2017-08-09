BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships: Isaac Makwala into 200m final
Makwala makes it through to 200m final
Botswana's Isaac Makwala finishes second behind American Isiah Young to reach the 200m final at the World Athletics Championships with Britain's Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake third.
WATCH: One-man race! Makwala reaches 200m semi-finals
