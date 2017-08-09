BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017: Wayde van Niekerk squeezes through to 200m final

Van Niekerk squeezes through to 200m final

Wayde van Niekerk qualifies for the 200m final as a fastest loser after finishing third in his semi-final at the World Athletics Championships.

