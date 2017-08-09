BBC Sport - World Athletic Championships 2017: Isaac Makwala qualifies for 200m semi-finals
One-man race! Makwala reaches 200m semi-finals
- From the section Athletics
Botswana's Isaac Makwala, who was barred from competing for 48 hours because of norovirus, reaches the 200m semi-finals by running a one-man time trial at the World Championships in London.
READ MORE: Makwala qualifies with solo time trial
Follow live coverage of the World Athletics Championships here.
Available to UK users only.
World Athletics Championships 2017
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired