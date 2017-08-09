World Championships: Isaac Makwala to run individual 200m time trial
Venue: London Stadium Dates: 4-13 August
Botswana's Isaac Makwala will run an individual time trial in an attempt to qualify for the 200m semi-finals at the World Championships in London.
Makwala missed the 200m heats and the 400m final as he was barred from competing for 48 hours while organisers tried to halt a norovirus outbreak.
The 30-year-old came out of quarantine at 14:00 BST on Wednesday, and will run a qualification race at 18:40.
The 200m semi-finals take place at 20:55 at London Stadium.
More to follow.