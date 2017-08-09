World Championships: Isaac Makwala to run individual 200m time trial

Makwala heartbroken at not being allowed to race
Venue: London Stadium Dates: 4-13 August
Coverage: Live across BBC One and Two, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, the BBC Sport website and app. Click for times

Botswana's Isaac Makwala will run an individual time trial in an attempt to qualify for the 200m semi-finals at the World Championships in London.

Makwala missed the 200m heats and the 400m final as he was barred from competing for 48 hours while organisers tried to halt a norovirus outbreak.

The 30-year-old came out of quarantine at 14:00 BST on Wednesday, and will run a qualification race at 18:40.

The 200m semi-finals take place at 20:55 at London Stadium.

More to follow.

