World Championships: Isaac Makwala to run individual 200m time trial

Media playback is not supported on this device Makwala heartbroken at not being allowed to race

World Athletics Championships on the BBC Venue: London Stadium Dates: 4-13 August Coverage: Live across BBC One and Two, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, the BBC Sport website and app. Click for times

Botswana's Isaac Makwala will run an individual time trial in an attempt to qualify for the 200m semi-finals at the World Championships in London.

Makwala missed the 200m heats and the 400m final as he was barred from competing for 48 hours while organisers tried to halt a norovirus outbreak.

The 30-year-old came out of quarantine at 14:00 BST on Wednesday, and will run a qualification race at 18:40.

The 200m semi-finals take place at 20:55 at London Stadium.

More to follow.