BBC Sport - World Championships 2017: Isaac Makwala's 'heart is still broken' after missing 400m

Botswana's Isaac Makwala says he is still heartbroken over missing the World Championships 400m final because of a norovirus outbreak, despite his reaching the 200m final.

