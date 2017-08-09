World Championships: GB medal haul criticism 'unfair' - Eilidh Doyle

Media playback is not supported on this device Eilidh Doyle third but through to 400m hurdles final

Criticism of Great Britain's medal haul at the World Championships in London is "unfair", according to Great Britain captain Eilidh Doyle.

Mo Farah's 10,000 metres gold is the host nation's only podium finish.

Doyle, who will run in the 400m hurdles final on Thursday, said: "The performances have been amazing and people have just missed out.

"We need to look at the bigger picture - I think the team is doing really well as a whole."

Laura Muir just missed out on a 1500m medal as Kenya's Faith Kipyegon won gold, with American Jenny Simpson and South Africa's Caster Semenya overtaking the Scot in the final strides.

Fellow Scot Callum Hawkins equalled the best performance by a British athlete in the men's marathon at the World Championships by finishing fourth.

The 25-year-old missed out on the medals but put in an impressive performance with a personal best time.

Meanwhile, Kyle Langford, in the 800m final on Tuesday, finished 0.04 seconds off the top three as France's Pierre-Ambroise Bosse won gold.

There was disappointment for Katarina Johnson-Thompson in the heptathlon and Sophie Hitchon in the hammer.

'All guns blazing'

Doyle believes criticism of Team GB's performance is wide of the mark.

"You couldn't fault Laura [Muir, in Monday's 1,500m final] at all, she gave everything and was unlucky not to get a medal," she said. "She ran her heart out. She was so, so close. The same with Callum Hawkins.

"People are running really well but it's the World Championships, it's hard to win a medal - the best in the world are here.

"You have to look at this team as the future. There are athletes doing well here and they are going to be the future and be on the podiums."

Doyle, 30, reached her fourth consecutive global final after taking one of the two fastest qualifiers slots behind the six runners finishing first and second in three semi-finals.

"I always have to hang about and wait," she said.

"Thankfully, I didn't have to wait too long. It's always tough because there are so many good girls out there.

"The good thing is that I've got a day off tomorrow [Wednesday] so I can recover properly, chill out a bit and see the family and stuff. Hopefully, I can come back and be all guns blazing on Thursday."