BBC Sport - Isaac Makwala: Botswanan athlete heartbroken at not being allowed to race
Makwala heartbroken at not being allowed to race
- From the section Athletics
Isaac Makwala tells BBC Sport he would not have been barred from racing at the World Championships if he was Mo Farah or Usain Bolt.
The Botswanan was not allowed to compete in Tuesday's 400m final as organisers tried to halt a norovirus outbreak
