BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017: 'Incredible' Sam Kendrick wins gold in the men's pole vault
'Incredible' - Kendrick wins pole vault gold
- From the section Athletics
Sam Kendrick of the USA claims gold in an exciting pole vault final with a height of 5.95m, Kendrick took the gold ahead of Poland's Piotr Lisek in silver and France's Renaud Lavillenie in bronze.
World Athletics Championships 2017
