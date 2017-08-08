BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017: Kyle Langford made move a little too late - Radcliffe
Langford made move a little too late - Radcliffe
- From the section Athletics
Paula Radcliffe talks through Kyle Langford's agonisingly close finish in the 800m final and says he probably made his move just a little too late.
