BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017: Eilidh Doyle third but through to 400m hurdles final

Doyle third but through to final

Great Britain's Eilidh Doyle finishes third in the women's 400m hurdles semi-final but qualifies for the final as one of the fastest losers.

Available to UK users only.

World Athletics Championships 2017

Video

Doyle third but through to final

Video

Asher-Smith cruises into 200m semi-final

Video

Pole fault - Belgium's Art suffers painful exit

Video

Gold for Kipruto in 3000m steeplechase

Video

Spotakova wins second world gold - 10 years on

Video

GB's Muir misses out on medal in dramatic finish

Video

Analysis: How Muir missed out on 1500m medal

Video

Jamaica's McLeod takes gold in 110m hurdles final

Video

'You can't take her right to compete away' - BBC pundits on Semenya

Video

Emotional Hitchon misses out on medal

Video

Rojas wins epic women's triple jump final

Video

Hammer gold for Poland's Wlodarczyk

Video

Doyle into 400m hurdles semi-final

Video

GB's Talbot clocks PB to make 200m semi-finals

Video

'Wow' - Bolt responds to anti-doping question

Video

Bowie wins dramatic 100m gold with Thompson fifth

Video

Pole vault skills, flamingos and day three funnies

Video

Cram and Johnson go head-to-head over Gatlin 'the villain'

Video

Gatlin booed during medal ceremony

Video

GB's Langford reaches 800m final with brilliant finish

Video

Van Niekirk cruises into the 400m final

Video

Analysis: Johnson on Thompson's shock defeat

Video

Bowie: Am I really world champion?

Video

KJT second in 800m but misses out on medal

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired