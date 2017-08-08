BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017: Wayde van Niekerk wins 400m gold
Dominant Van Niekerk wins 400m gold
Athletics
South Africa's Wayde van Niekerk defends his 400m title with a dominant victory at the World Championships in London.
