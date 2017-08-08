BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017: Showboating Conseslus Kipruto hangs on for steeplechase gold
Showboating Kipruto hangs on for steeplechase gold
- From the section Athletics
Conseslus Kipruto of Kenyan storms to victory in the 3000m steeplechase final, sealing the victory in the last lap, despite a late fright as silver medallist Soufiane Elbakkali of Morocco threatened to make his early celebrations look premature.
World Athletics Championships 2017
