BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships: Belgium's Arnaud Art out of pole vault final
Pole fault - Belgium's Art suffers painful exit
- From the section Athletics
Things did not go as planned for Belgium's Arnaud Art in the men's pole vault final as his third and final attempt at the opening height of 5.50m ends in spectacular fashion.
World Athletics Championships 2017
