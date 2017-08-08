BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017: Dina Asher-Smith cruises into 200m semi-final
Asher-Smith cruises into 200m semi-final
Britain's Dina Asher-Smith is through to Wednesday's World Championships 200m semi-finals after running a season's best of 22.73 seconds, finishing first in her heat.
