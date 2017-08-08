BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017: Botswana's Isaac Makwala turned away
'I've never seen anything like it' - Makwala turned away
- From the section Athletics
BBC Sport pundits discuss Botswana's Isaac Makwala being turned away from the stadium on day five of the World Athletics Championships.
Makwala has been ruled out of Tuesday's 400m final despite insisting he was fit after an outbreak of the norovirus bug.
