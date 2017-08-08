World Championships: Isaac Makwala 'fit to run' despite norovirus outbreak

Isaac Makwala, with a personal best of 43.72 seconds, is the eighth fastest man in 400m history

World Athletics Championships on the BBC Venue: London Stadium Dates: 4-13 August Coverage: Live across BBC One and Two, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, the BBC Sport website and app. Click for times

Botswana's Isaac Makwala insists he is fit for Tuesday's World Championship 400m final despite being told to pull out of the 200m after an outbreak of vomiting bug norovirus at a team hotel.

Makwala, 30, told the BBC he is waiting to hear if he can compete in the event, for which he is one of the favourites.

"It would be devastating," said Makwala on the prospect of missing out.

Public Health England says 30 athletes and support staff have been affected by sickness at the Tower Hotel in London.

Makwala is considered to be the main challenger to Olympic champion and world record holder Wayde van Niekerk in the 400m (21:50 BST).

The International Association of Athletics Federations said Makwala withdrew from Monday's 200m heats "due to a medical condition on the instruction of the IAAF medical delegate".

He admitted to vomiting before the heats, but said he was not tested.

"I could have run. I did my warm up well and I was ready to run. I feel ready to run today, tonight," he said.

"This is bad. Sometimes I feel heartbroken. Yesterday, I was ready for this. I worked hard for this."

Media playback is not supported on this device Iwan Thomas: 'Not only will they physically be feeling weak and drained, mentally they'll be crushed'

Who has been affected?

Several German and Canadian athletes staying at the Tower Hotel fell ill last week.

A further 30 Germans due to arrive on Tuesday will be moved to other hotels.

German triple jumper Neele Eckhardt collapsed but was well enough to compete on Saturday, and took part in Monday's final.

The Ireland team, who are also staying at the hotel, have confirmed that one athlete - 400m hurdler Thomas Barr - has been affected.

The Tower Hotel said investigations conducted with environmental health officers and the IAAF had shown the hotel was "not the source of the illness". That has also been confirmed by Public Health England.

Germany's Eckhardt finished last in Monday's triple jump final

How do you catch norovirus?

Michelle Roberts, BBC Health

Stomach bugs that cause diarrhoea and vomiting are very common and easy to catch. You can get them from eating contaminated food or through contact with people who have got gastroenteritis.

If that infected person doesn't wash their hands before handling your food or touching objects and surfaces that you then touch, there's a good chance you could get sick too.

A person with gastroenteritis is most infectious from when their symptoms start until a couple of days after all their symptoms have gone.