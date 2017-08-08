BBC Sport - Caster Semenya: BBC pundits on testosterone debate
'You can't take her right to compete away' - BBC pundits on Semenya
Athletics
BBC Sport athletics pundits Michael Johnson, Denise Lewis and Paula Radcliffe discuss Caster Semenya and the issue of increased testosterone levels in women's athletics.
World Athletics Championships 2017
