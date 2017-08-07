BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships: Sophie Hitchon misses out on hammer medal
Emotional Hitchon misses out on medal
Olympic bronze medallist Sophie Hitchon's best effort of 72.32 in the hammer final is not enough for a medal as she finishes in seventh place at the World Athletics Championships in London.
