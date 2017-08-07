BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017: Hammer gold for Wlodarczyk
Hammer gold for Poland's Wlodarczyk
- From the section Athletics
Poland's Anita Wlodarczyk wins gold in the hammer throw with her effort of 77.90 on the eve of her birthday at the World Athletics Championships in London.
