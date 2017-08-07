BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships: Yulimar Rojas wins epic women's triple jump final
Rojas wins epic women's triple jump final
- From the section Athletics
Venezuela win their second medal of the World Championships as Yulimar Rojas takes women's triple jump gold with a jump of 14.91m, edging out Caterine Ibarguen of Colombia by two centimetres.
