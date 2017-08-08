BBC Sport - Darya Klishina recalls 'really stressful' time as only Russian cleared for 2016 Olympics

I had stressful time in Rio - Klishina

Long jumper Darya Klishina tells BBC sports editor Dan Roan that she had a "really stressful" time as the only Russian athlete cleared to compete at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, after a doping scandal saw the country banned from international competition.

WATCH MORE: The flag doesn't matter - neutral athlete Klishina

Top videos

Video

I had stressful time in Rio - Klishina

Video

Asher-Smith cruises into 200m semi-final

Video

Pole fault - Belgium's Art suffers painful exit

Video

GB's Muir misses out on medal in dramatic finish

Video

Spotakova wins second world gold - 10 years on

Video

Premier League title-defining moments

Video

Iconic Premier League moments

Video

Highlights: Moeen inspires England to 3-1 series win

Video

Jamaica's McLeod takes gold in 110m hurdles final

Video

Pick your favourite Premier League goal: 2007-12

Video

Emotional Hitchon misses out on medal

Video

Rojas wins epic women's triple jump final

Video

GB's Talbot clocks PB to make 200m semi-finals

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired