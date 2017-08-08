BBC Sport - Darya Klishina recalls 'really stressful' time as only Russian cleared for 2016 Olympics
I had stressful time in Rio - Klishina
- From the section Athletics
Long jumper Darya Klishina tells BBC sports editor Dan Roan that she had a "really stressful" time as the only Russian athlete cleared to compete at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, after a doping scandal saw the country banned from international competition.
