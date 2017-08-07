Britain's Laura Muir misses out on a medal by seven hundredths of a second, finishing fourth in a dramatic 1500m final at the World Championships in London.

Muir is pipped on the line by South Africa's Caster Semenya, with Kenya's Faith Kipyegon taking gold ahead of American Jennifer Simpson.

WATCH MORE: Analysis: How Muir missed out on 1500m medal

