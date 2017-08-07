BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships: GB's Muir misses out on medal in dramatic finish
GB's Muir misses out on medal in dramatic finish
- From the section Athletics
Britain's Laura Muir misses out on a medal by seven hundredths of a second, finishing fourth in a dramatic 1500m final at the World Championships in London.
Muir is pipped on the line by South Africa's Caster Semenya, with Kenya's Faith Kipyegon taking gold ahead of American Jennifer Simpson.
WATCH MORE: Analysis: How Muir missed out on 1500m medal
Available to UK users only.
World Athletics Championships 2017
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired