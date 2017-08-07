BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships: Jamaica's McLeod takes gold in 110m Hurdles Final.
Jamaica's McLeod takes gold in 110m Hurdles Final.
- From the section Athletics
Olympic champion Omar McLeod of Jamaica wins 110m hurdles gold in 13.04 seconds at the World Championships in London.
World Athletics Championships 2017
