BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships: Eilidh Doyle into 400m hurdles semi-final
Doyle into 400m hurdles semi-final
- From the section Athletics
Great Britain team captain Eilidh Doyle qualifies for Tuesday's semi-finals of the 400m hurdles at the World Championships in London.
Available to UK users only.
World Athletics Championships 2017
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired