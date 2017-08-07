BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017: Danny Talbot clocks 200m PB to make semi-finals
GB's Talbot clocks PB to make 200m semi-finals
- From the section Athletics
Britain's Danny Talbot finishes second behind South African Wayde van Niekerk in the 200m heats, with a new personal best of 20.16 seconds.
World Athletics Championships 2017
