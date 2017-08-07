BBC Sport - World Athletics: Justin Gatlin booed during medal ceremony
Gatlin booed during medal ceremony
- From the section Athletics
Justin Gatlin is booed by the crowd in London's Olympic Stadium when receiving his gold medal for winning the 100m at the World Athletics Championships.
