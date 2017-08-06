BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017: KJT finishes second in 800m & misses out on medal
KJT second in 800m but misses out on medal
- From the section Athletics
Watch Katarina Johnson-Thompson finish strongly in the heptathlon 800m, but miss out on a medal as Nafi Thiam takes gold at the World Championships.
WATCH MORE: Cram and Johnson go head-to-head over Gatlin 'the villain'
Available to UK users only.
World Athletics Championships 2017
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired